Prabhas In Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7? 'We've Never Met,' Tweets Director Christopher McQuarrie

After several reports speculating Prabhas' entry into the cast of Mission Impossible 7 flooded the Internet, Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the upcoming Hollywood spy thriller, has set the record straight in a tweet. On Wednesday, Christopher McQuarrie responded to a curious fan, who asked for some clarification over south superstar Prabhas' being associated with Mission Impossible 7. In his tweet, Christopher McQuarrie wrote: "While he's a very talented man, we've never met. Welcome to the internet." The Hollywood filmmaker's clarification arrived after publications such as Times Of India, Pinkvilla, Filmi Beat and India TV, among others, reported Prabhas may have been roped in for the Tom Cruise movie.

While he's a very talented man, we've never met.



Welcome to the internet. https://t.co/mvVFP6N4zV — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) May 26, 2021

What may have triggered the series of reports is a fan-club tweet, which stated Prabhas may have met director Christopher McQuarrie while shooting for Radhe Shyam in Italy.

The seventh instalment in the Mission Impossible series will see Tom Cruise reprise his role as special agent Ethan Hunt. The film was initially supposed to hit screens in 2021 but the shooting schedule was delayed because of the pandemic outbreak in February last year. Shooting resumed in September 2 with strict COVID-19 guidelines. In a viral audio clip from last year, Tom Cruise was heard blasting the crew of the film's team for breaching safety protocols. Headlined by Tom Cruise, the cast of Mission Impossible 7 also includes Ving Rhames, Simong Pegg, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes and Charles Parnell.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was last seen in 2019 movie Saaho. His list of upcoming movies include Radhe Shyam, in which he co-stars with Pooja Hegde. Prabhas also has Prashanth Neel's action thriller Salaar lined up, in which he works with Shruti Haasan. Prabhas also headlines the cast of upcoming mythological movie Adipurush, scheduled to release in 2022.