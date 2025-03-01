Post Pregnancy Announcement, Kiara Advani Steps Out For The First Time

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani made her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy. On Friday, the actress shared the happy news that she is expecting her first baby.

Now, a video doing the rounds shows Kiara Advani flashing her radiant smile as she poses for the paparazzi. Dressed in a chic all-white casual outfit, Kiara smiled and thanked the paps as they congratulated her.

When Kiara stepped into her vanity van, a pap playfully said, “Hum sab mama ban rahe hain! [We are all becoming uncles!]”

Kiara Advani announced her pregnancy by sharing a joint Instagram with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. In the adorable snap, the couple's hands can be seen holding tiny baby socks.

“The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon,” read the text attached to the post.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story started on the sets of Shershaah.

The 2021 film, directed by Vishnuvardhan, featured Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara as Dimple Cheema. While they were often spotted together during outings, the duo kept their relationship under wraps.

On February 7, 2023, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra sealed the deal in a dreamy wedding at Suryagarh Palace, Rajasthan. The celebration was attended by close family and friends, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Juhi Chawla.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have some exciting projects in the pipeline. The two are reportedly teaming up for a film under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Kiara Advani is currently filming Toxic with Yash and has two biggies lined up – War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for VVAN: Force of the Forest, a folk thriller slated for release in November 2025.