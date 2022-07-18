Pooja Hegde's UK Holiday Album Is Giving Us Major Fam-Jam Goals

Pooja Hegde posted this image. (courtesy: hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde, currently holidaying in the UK, has actively been sharing pictures from her getaway. The actress, who is on a vacation with her family, shared a set of goofy albeit adorable pictures with her dad from the oh-so-famous Stonehenge. Pooja tweaked the name of the place and added a caption to the picture that read: "The StoneHegdes" (because the Hegdes). She accompanied her post with the hashtags #whyarewelikethis and #weirdosonly. Before that, she shared a couple of pictures from Cotswolds, the caption on which read: "We tried convincing Rapunzel to come and play with us but she wouldn't leave her tower." She added the hashtag #cutiepatootie.

See the photos shared by Pooja Hegde here:

Gloucestershire was also a part of Pooja Hegde's UK tour. Sharing pictures from a fruit picking session and she wrote: "Here's one happy fruit picker for you... The joy in simple things."

In terms of work, Pooja Hegde was last seen opposite Vijay in Beast. She also featured in the Telugu romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni on screen. Koratala Siva's action drama, Acharya with superstar Chiranjeevi was another ambitious project that Pooja was seen in. The actress was also one of the attendees at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The actress also featured in Radhe Shyam, opposite Prabhas. The film released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. After Housefull 4, the actress will return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist.