Pooja Hegde's Exciting Travel Plans: '1 Month. 3 Continents. 4 Cities'

Pooja Hegde shared this picture. (courtesy: hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde has had a busy year, so far with several big-ticket releases such as Radhe Shyam, Beast and Acharya. And, after many months of hard work, the actress is treating herself to a month-long vacation across the world. The actress has shared a photo of herself at the airport as she sets off for her holiday. Pooja even gave us a sneak peek of her travel plans in the caption and said, “1 month. 3 continents. 4 cities. Let's go,” with a globe and aeroplane emoji. In the candid image, she is seen below a board that says, “Bangkok,” and is dressed in a tie and dye ensemble.

Late on Friday, Pooja Hegde also shared an image of her passport and said, “And so I begin my month-long, country-hopping EPIC journey.”

Well, it looks like we can expect a lot of holiday updates from the gorgeous actress.

Pooja Hegde followed this with a selfie along with the note, “Transit diaries…Mumbai to...”

A few days ago, Pooja Hegde had shared an image of herself from what appears to be a hotel room, dressed in a glamorous avatar. In the caption, she said, “Water break please.”

Before that, Pooja Hegde also shared two behind-the-scenes images from a shoot. The actress looks resplendent in Indian ensembles in the photos. “Dolling up,” she said in the caption.

A few weeks ago, Pooja Hegde shared a throwback image of herself from a beach. She said, “Mentally having a sorbet on a white sandy beach #throwback.”

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani replied with a fire emoji.

Pooja Hegde has a bunch of upcoming films including Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.