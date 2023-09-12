Pooja Bhatt Reacts To Rumours Claiming Alia Bhatt Is Her Daughter: 'Idiotic'

Pooja with child Alia. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Pooja Bhatt, who made headlines during her stint at Bigg Boss OTT season 2, opened up about many controversial issues of her life in a recent interview. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she was asked about rumours claiming Alia Bhatt is her daughter. Pooja Bhatt was also informed by the interviewer that Alia laughed out loud on a show while reacting to those rumours. Asked about Pooja Bhatt's reaction to this, she said, "These rumours are idiotic." She added, "Ye toh humare desh mein bahut purani cheez hai (This is not new in our country). Start talking about somebody's relationship with their daughter or with their bhabhi or with their sister or with their whatever. Now, how do you counteract that? Ke aap iss cheez ko dignity bhi de sakte hai respond kar ke? It is absurd."

Pooja Bhatt was in the top five contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Before the finale, Alia Bhatt gave a loud shout out to her sister. Alia attended a success press conference for her movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. One of the shutterbugs, stationed over there, asked her about Pooja's presence in the Bigg Boss house. Alia quickly responded, "Woh waha hai, wohi mere liye jeet hai (She's there, that is victory for me). I love her."

Pooja's father and veteran director Mahesh Bhatt also came to the Bigg Boss house and interacted with the Bigg Boss OTT contestants. He revealed that during his struggling phase, Pooja stepped up and became the backbone of the family. She pursued a modelling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modelling world played a crucial role in running the household during those difficult days.

Pooja is Mahesh Bhatt's daughter with Kiran Bhatt Aka Lorraine Bright who he married in 1970. Kiran and Mahesh also have a son named Rahul. In 1986, Mahesh married Soni Razdan with whom he shares two daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.