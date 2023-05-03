Ponniyin Selvan Star Vikram Suffers Rib Injury While Rehearsing For New Film

Vikram recently starred in PS-2. (courtesy: proyuvraaj)

Veteran actor Vikram, who recently starred in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, was injured during the rehearsals of his upcoming film Thangalaan and is taking a brief break from shooting, his manager announced in a tweet on Wednesday. The tweet from the actor's manager Suryanarayanan M read, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while." The manager thanked the superstar's fans and added in the tweet, "He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest."

Read the tweet by Vikram's manager:

Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his... — Suryanarayanan M (@sooriaruna) May 3, 2023

In terms of work, Vikram was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second installment of the period drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni) that released in theatres last week. Vikram stars in the film alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

The actor will next be seen in Thangalaan, which will be produced by Gnanvelraja. The film also features Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Daniel Caltagirone to name a few. The film is slated to release next year.