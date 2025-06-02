Filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran Dies At 47 Following Cardiac Arrest

Filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran, best known for his critically acclaimed directorial debut Madha Yaanai Koottam, died on Monday in Chennai following a cardiac arrest. He was 47.

He was reportedly on his way back from Madurai after narrating a new script to a producer when he experienced severe chest pain. Though he was rushed to a hospital nearby, doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

Sources close to the director revealed he was set to return to Chennai by bus when the incident occurred.

Vikram Sugumaran is survived by his wife and children.

What

He was best known for his 2013 directorial debut Madha Yaanai Koottam, starring Kathir of Suzhal: The Vortex fame.

Background

Vikram Sugumaran began his film career as an assistant to legendary director Balu Mahendra between 1999 and 2000. He later made a mark with Madha Yaanai Koottam, a gritty rural drama lauded for its raw storytelling and social commentary. His most recent directorial venture was Raavana Kottam (2023), starring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in the lead role.

Vikram Sugumaran had been working on a new project titled Therum Porum.

During a recent media interaction, the filmmaker revealed that he faced betrayal from certain individuals in the industry. However, he chose not to name anyone, stating that he lacked solid evidence to support his claims.

Vikram Sukumaran also served as co-writer on Vetrimaaran's Aadukalam, the 2011 Tamil film starring Dhanush.

Reactions On X

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj paid homage to the director in an X post.

"#Rip dearest brother. I've learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed. #RIPVikramSugumaran," he wrote.

#Rip dearest brother @VikramSugumara3

I've learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment

Gone too soon

— Shanthnu (@imKBRshanthnu) June 1, 2025

Music composer Justin Prabhakaran also remembered the director in a post on X.

— Justin Prabhakaran (@justin_tunes) June 2, 2025

In A Nutshell

(With inputs from IANS)