Ponniyin Selvan Star Jayam Ravi Congratulates Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha: 'I'm Not Surprised'

Jayam Ravi and a still from Vikram Vedha. (courtesy: hrithikroshan) (courtesy: jayamravi_official)

Ponniyin Selvan: I star Jayam Ravi has praised Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha on his Twitter handle. Congratulating the team, he wrote that he has been hearing "great" reviews about the Hindi version and added that he isn't surprised as the Tamil version, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, was a "knockout". In his tweet, he wrote, "Hearing great reviews about #VikramVedha Hindi version and I'm not surprised as the Tamil version was a knockout @PushkarGayatri . A big congratz to @iHrithik & #SaifAliKhan for the success. Hugs and wishes to my bro @sash041075 for the double whammy," followed by a heart emoticon.

Soon after Jayam Ravi shared the post, Vikram Vedha directors Pushkar and Gayatri thanked the actor and congratulated the team for his film. "Thanks a ton Ravi! @actor_jayamravi And a big big cheers to you, Mani Sir and the whole team! You are rocking!! #PonniyinSelvan1."

Here have a look at Jayam Ravi's post:

Hearing great reviews about #VikramVedha Hindi version and I'm not surprised as the Tamil version was a knockout @PushkarGayatri. A big congratz to @iHrithik & #SaifAliKhan for the success. Hugs and wishes to my bro @sash041075 for the double whammy ❤️ — Arunmozhi Varman (@actor_jayamravi) October 1, 2022

Jayam Ravi was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and others. In the film, Jayam Ravi played the role of Arulmozhi Varman. The movie clashed with Vikram Vedha at the box office.

On day one at the box office, Ponniyin Selvan: I earned about Rs 80 crore worldwide, as per Taran Adarsh. "'PS1' PACKS A MASSIVE NUMBER ON DAY 1... #ManiRatnam's much-awaited biggie #PS1 grosses a whopping amount *worldwide* on Day 1... OFFICIAL POSTER... All languages," his tweet read.

Here have a look:

On the other hand, Vikram Vedha earned about Rs 10.58 crore in India, as per Taran Adarsh. "#VikramVedha has a shockingly low start on Day 1, despite super-strong word of mouth... National chains underperform, while mass circuits are below par... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground... Fri Rs 10.58 cr. #India biz," his tweet read.

Here have a look:

#VikramVedha has a shockingly low start on Day 1, despite super-strong word of mouth... National chains underperform, while mass circuits are below par... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground... Fri ₹ 10.58 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/GAq5BGgXj4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan: I and Vikram Vedha released on September 30.