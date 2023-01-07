Asian Film Awards 2023: Ponniyin Selvan-1 Bags 6 Nominations

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in PS-1. (courtesy: YouTube)

Hello there, we have some amazing news in store for allPonniyin Selvan - I fans. The film has been nominated under six categories at the 16th Asian Film Awards. The categories are - Best Film, Best Original Music, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Costume Design. The production house, Madras Talkies, has announced it on Instagram with a picture featuring all the nominations. The caption read, “Thrilled that #PS1 has been nominated for six awards at the 16th Asian Film Awards. Best Film - Ponniyin Selvan - 1, Best Original Music - AR Rahman, Best Editing- Sreekar Prasad, Best Production Design- Thota Tharani. Best Cinematography- Ravi Varman, Best Costume Design Eka.

Ponniyin Selvan- I released on September 30. The film marked mani Ratnam's comeback. The starcast included Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The first part of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was produced by Lyca Productions. It released in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The period drama was based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni). Meanwhile, the second part of the film will hit the theatres on April 28. The makers announced it last year with a video on Twitter. The side note read, “Let's get those swords in the air as we await April 28.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Ponniyin Selvan- I is a “sprawling, spectacularly mounted film is an ambitious, near-flawless adaptation of a much-loved literary work that demonstrates exactly why it has been a movie project so daunting that the likes of M.G. Ramachandran and Kamalahasan could only make abortive attempts at putting it together.”