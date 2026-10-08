'Police Asked Me Not To': Archana Gautam Shares CCTV Footage Of Mumbai Cafe Robbery

Archana Gautam's Mumbai cafe was the target of a daytime robbery while the Bigg Boss 16 contestant was in Lonavala. The staff informed her that the Oye Churros' cafe's cash counter was stolen with the money inside it.

Archana said there was around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in cash at the time. She believes the thief had planned the robbery carefully and picked the right time to do it.

Soon after she learnt about the incident, Archana filed an FIR at Versova Police Station, where she was advised not to share the CCTV footage online as it might alert the thief and affect the investigation. Despite the advice, Archana posted the footage on Instagram.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Archana Gautam revealed, “He had brought a stick and slept outside at night. After that, he committed the theft during the day. He had planned it and taken full care of when he could do it and when the right time would be. He had brought such a big stick that if anyone caught him, he could kill them.”

“The police had told me not to tell anyone; they also asked me not to release the CCTV footage online, because if the video was posted, the thief could run away,” she says. However, with the thief still not caught several days later, Gautam decided to share his photograph.

According to Archana, the thief should have been identified within a day or two by Mumbai Police, but several days have already passed. She said the police are still looking at the case and his photo was also circulated. Instead of waiting, Archana decided to post the CCTV footage online. She hopes that her fans or others might recognise the person or have some information about him.

Archana Gautam, who was already a known face in Meerut, became a known face after appearing on Bigg Boss 16. After participating in Salman Khan's show, she took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, followed by The 50. She was recently seen on The Indian Game Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

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