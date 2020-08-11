Poet Rahat Indori Dies At 70; Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha And Others Tweet Tributes

A file photo of Rahat Indori. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Renowned poet and lyricist Rahat Indori died on Tuesday afternoon after suffering a major heart attack. He was 70. The legendary Urdu poet was admitted to an Indore hospital on Tuesday morning after he tested positive for the COVID-19. His final rites will be performed at 9:30 pm at a crematorium in Choti Khajrani, Indore. A tweet on Rahat Indori's official profile read: "Rahat saab ka cardiac arrest ki wajah se shaam 5 bje intekaal ho gaya hai...Unki magfirat ke liye dua karein (Rahat saab died due to cardiac arrest at 5 pm today)." Mourning the death of the poet, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, his wife Shabana Azmi, his son Farhan Akhtar, Jaaved Jaaferi and Richa Chadha paid tributes to him on Twitter. Javed Akhtar wrote: "Rahat Saheb's demise is an irreparable loss for contemporary Urdu poetry and our society at large. Like Habib Jalib, he was from the fast disappearing tribe of poets who are never short of courage to call a spade a spade."

Shabana Azmi expressed grief with these words: "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of popular Urdu poet #RahatIndori. He was an original. His poetry was characterised by extreme passion, indomitable spirit and great courage. He will be sorely missed. RIP."

"RIP Rahat Indori saab.. deepest condolences to the family," tweeted Farhan Akhtar.

Richa Chadha mourned Rahat Indori with this tweet: "Rest in peace, Rahat Sahab. Discovered you very late in life... Meri badkismati main aapse nahi mil paayi. Alwida...naman hai aapko."

Jaaved Jaaferi remembered Rahat Indori with these words: "One of the most powerful, prolific and inspiring poets of India passes on. Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihi raaje'oon (from God we have come and to Him is our return). Salaam and RIP #RahatIndori sahab. You will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Earlier in the day, a tweet on Rahat Indori's official profile revealed his coronavirus diagnosis. "COVID-19 ke shuruwati lakshan dikhai dene par kal mera corona test kiya gaya, jiski report positive aayi hai. Aurobindo Hospital mein admit hu. Dua kijiye jald se jald iss bimari ko hara du (After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible)," read the tweet.

Rahat Indori was known for the lyrics of the tracks M Bole Toh from the 2003 film Munnabhai MBBS and Neend Churai Meri from the 1997 film Ishq.