PM Narendra Modi First Look Poster: Presenting Vivek Oberoi As PM Modi

Vivek Oberoi is all set to headline the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 07, 2019 18:27 IST
Vivek Oberoi in PM Narendra Modi poster (Image courtesy vivekoberoi)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The first look poster was launched in 23 languages
  2. The poster was unveiled by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
  3. Vivek Oberoi shared the poster of the film on Twitter

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is all set to headline the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi, unveiled the "first look" poster of the film featuring himself. Directed by Omung Kumar, the first look poster was launched in 23 languages by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the poster, Vivek Oberoi can be seen dressed in an orange kurta and the striking resemblance is guaranteed to leave you stunned. Vivek shared the poster of the film and captioned it: "Jai Hind. We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey." The film will be produced by Sandeep Singh. The film is expected to go on floors in mid-January this year. Details of the star cast of the film have been kept under the wraps as of now.

Take a look at the poster here:

 

CM Devendra Fadnavis also shared photos from the launch event on his official Twitter handle. Vivek Oberoi's father, actor Suresh Oberoi was also present at the event:

 

 

 

 

This is not the first time Omung Kumar is directing a biopic. Earlier, he had also helmed biopics on Indian Olympic boxer MC Mary Kom and Sarabjit Singh. Omung Kumar's last directorial project was the 2017 film Bhoomi, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar.

Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's 2002 film Company, for which he won two Filmfare awards.The 42-year-old actor is best known for his performances in films such as Saathiya, Dum, Omkara, Shootout At Lokhandwala and Krrish 3 among others.

The release date of PM Narendra Modi has not been announced yet.

