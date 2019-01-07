PM Narendra Modi First Look Poster: Presenting Vivek Oberoi As PM Modi

Vivek Oberoi in PM Narendra Modi poster (Image courtesy vivekoberoi)

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is all set to headline the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi, unveiled the "first look" poster of the film featuring himself. Directed by Omung Kumar, the first look poster was launched in 23 languages by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the poster, Vivek Oberoi can be seen dressed in an orange kurta and the striking resemblance is guaranteed to leave you stunned. Vivek shared the poster of the film and captioned it: "Jai Hind. We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey." The film will be produced by Sandeep Singh. The film is expected to go on floors in mid-January this year. Details of the star cast of the film have been kept under the wraps as of now.

Take a look at the poster here:

. Jai Hind We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat#PMNarendraModipic.twitter.com/t0lQVka7mJ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 7, 2019

CM Devendra Fadnavis also shared photos from the launch event on his official Twitter handle. Vivek Oberoi's father, actor Suresh Oberoi was also present at the event:

Launched the official poster of film #PMNarendraModi in 23 languages with @sureshoberoi ji, @vivekoberoi , @OmungKumar , Sandeep Singh in Mumbai.

This film is based on Hon @narendramodi ji's life as the Prime Minister of India. pic.twitter.com/1A2YS5Ze68 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2019

This is film is set to create history today with the poster launch of a film based on the life of world leader born in India, a RajYogi in true sense!

Congratulations to this team who is going to be a winning team, eventually ! pic.twitter.com/ydgyRAwD96 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2019

This is not the first time Omung Kumar is directing a biopic. Earlier, he had also helmed biopics on Indian Olympic boxer MC Mary Kom and Sarabjit Singh. Omung Kumar's last directorial project was the 2017 film Bhoomi, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar.

Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's 2002 film Company, for which he won two Filmfare awards.The 42-year-old actor is best known for his performances in films such as Saathiya, Dum, Omkara, Shootout At Lokhandwala and Krrish 3 among others.

The release date of PM Narendra Modi has not been announced yet.