PM Modi, UK PM Keir Starmer Enjoy Arijit Singh-Ed Sheeran's <i>Sapphire</i> With A Classical Twist. Watch Video

Yesterday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the famed Yash Raj Films office in Mumbai on the first day of his India trip. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a glimpse from a cultural event where he hosted Keir Starmer, solidifying India-UK ties. In the clip shared, a beautiful rendition of Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran's Sapphire can be heard.

PM Modi posted the video on his official X account, writing, "Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh's Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership!"

Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh's Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership! pic.twitter.com/aLtx5WyiXT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

Sapphire went viral on social media in no time due to its unique tune-a fusion of Indian beats and Ed Sheeran's trademark musical touch. Sapphire is the third single from the singer's album, Play.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met in Mumbai earlier today. They reportedly held discussions aimed at strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the Vision 2035 roadmap.

The purpose of the UK PM's visit is to foster cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence, climate, and education, in addition to participating in the CEO Forum and the Global Fintech Fest 2025.

UK Prime Minister Visiting Yash Raj Studios

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio in Mumbai's Andheri suburb on Wednesday, a key Bollywood production hub. The visit aims to strengthen cultural ties and promote collaboration between the British and Indian film industries.

Keir Starmer, who flew in from London earlier in the day for a two-day India visit, drove to the YRF Studios amid heavy police security.

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji welcomed the UK Prime Minister upon his arrival at the Yash Raj Films studio.

Keir Starmer also attended a film screening at the studio with Rani Mukerji, who is married to Yash Raj Films head and producer Aditya Chopra. Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani was also present at the screening.

