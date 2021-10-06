PM Modi Mourns Actors Arvind Trivedi And Ghanashyam Nayak

A file photo of PM Modi with Arvind Trivedi. (courtesy narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation today in mourning actor Arvind Trivedi, who was best-known for starring as Raavan in Ramayan. He also served as a Member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996. The actor died of a heart attack on Tuesday night. He was 82. PM Modi posted a throwback picture with the late actor on Twitter and he wrote in his post: "We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial." PM Modi, in a separate tweet, also wrote a eulogy for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanashyam Nayak, who died earlier this week and added, "Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti."

We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

Ghanashyam Nayak, who died on Sunday evening, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year - the veteran actor died after a prolonged battle with the disease. Paying tribute to the actor, PM Modi wrote: "In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' He was also extremely kind and humble."

Other than Ramayan, Arvind Trivedi also starred in the popular TV show Vikram Aur Betaal. In a career spanning three decades, he also featured in Gujarati films, including Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya.

Ghanashyam Nayak was best-known for playing the role of Nattu Kaka in the TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He starred in over hundreds of movies, both in Bollywood and in the Gujarati film industry. Ghanashyam Nayak had also been a part of over 300 television shows.

