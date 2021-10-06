Arvind Trivedi, Best Known As Raavan Of Ramayan, Dies At 82. Sunil Lahri, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Post Tributes

Arvind Trivedi portrayed the role of Raavan in Ramayan (courtesy sunil_lahri )

Highlights Arvind Trivedi died at his Mumbai residence on Tuesday night

His nephew said in interviews that he wasn't keeping well for years

Arvind Trivedi's 'Ramayan' co-stars remembered him on social media

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, best known for portraying the role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, died at the age of 82. On social media, actors Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri confirmed the news of Arvind Trivedi's death and remembered their Ramayan co-star in heart-wrenching posts. Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram in the epic show, described Arvind Trivedi as "my dear friend" in his condolence tweet. Meanwhile, Sunil Lahri, who featured as Lakshman on Ramayan, wrote: "Bahut dukhad samachar hai ki hamare sabke pyare Arvind bhai (Raavan of Ramayan) ab hamare bich nahin rahe. Bhagwan unki atma ko shanti de (It's very sad that our beloved Arvind Trivedi is not amongst us anymore. May he rest in peace). I am speechless I lost father figure my guide, well-wisher and gentleman."

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in Ramayan, remembered Arvind Trivedi as: "A very fine human being."

आध्यात्मिक रूप से रामावतार का कारण और सांसारिक रूप से एक बहुत ही नेक,धार्मिक, सरल स्वभावी इंसान और मेरे अतिप्रिय मित्र अरविंद त्रिवेदी जी को आज मानव समाज ने खो दिया। नि:संदेह वे सीधे परमधाम जाएंगे और भगवान श्रीराम का सानिध्य पाएंगे।🙏💐 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) October 6, 2021

Speaking to ETimes, Arvind Trivedi's nephew Kaustubh Trivedi said that the actor was suffering from age-related ailments and died of a heart-attack on Tuesday night: "He was not keeping well for quite some time, but today he suffered a heart attack and that led to multi organ failure.'' As per reports, Arvind Trivedi's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Earlier this year, Arvind Trivedi was the subject of a death hoax when Sunil Lahri issued a clarification and said: "By God's grace, Arvind ji is fine and I pray to God that he stays healthy."

During the nationwide lockdown last year, Doordarshan brought back Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan on television, when it started airing twice a day. A video of Arvind Trivedi watching the Sita haran scene had gone crazy viral then. Ramayan, which first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and gained instant popularity, made stars out of Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, known to fans as Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman.

Apart from his widely successful role in Ramayan, Arvind Trivedi also featured in almost 300 movies across Bollywood and Gujarati cinema. Arvind Trivedi also featured on the show Vikram Aur Betaal. He also starred in the widely popular movie Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya in Gujarati cinema.