"Distinguished Thinker": PM Modi Condoles Death Of Economist Meghnad Desai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Indian-origin writer and economist Meghnad Desai, and lauded his role in deepening India-UK ties.

Meghnad Desai, who was a member of the UK's House of Lords, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture." "He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

In 2020, Desai had resigned as a member of the UK's Labour Party over its failure to effectively tackle antisemitic racism within its ranks.

