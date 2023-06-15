Singer Pink Ate At UK Indian Restaurant Tom Cruise Went To. Here's What She Ordered

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: Ashas_UK)

The staff of one of England's most popular Indian restaurants, Asha's Birmingham were in for a surprise on Monday when they had an American icon among them for a meal. We are talking about musician-actress Pink who visited the restaurant, owned by Indian singing legend Asha Bhonsle, ahead of a performance. The staff of the restaurant documented the special moment on social media and shared several images of the singer's visit. Along with the images, the official page of Asha's Birmingham wrote, “When the stars come to #Birmingham... They head to Asha's. It was a pleasure to welcome @Pink ahead of her sell-out show this evening at Villa Park. In honour of P!NK's visit, our expert mixologists created a new Gin-based cocktail, but it's yet to be named…”

As per a report by BBC, the staff at Asha's Birmingham revealed that though Pink turned up without a reservation, they were able to find a table for her quickly. "She was sweet and said a lot of people told her to come here when she came to Birmingham," a spokeswoman was quoted as saying. While at the restaurant, Pink – accompanied by members of her crew and families – ordered samosas, mushroom kurkure, chicken chettinadu and chicken dhaba curry, the restaurant said.

Also, it is safe to say that Pink was thoroughly impressed by the food she ate at the restaurant. It liked it so much that during her performance at Villa Park, she declared on-stage that she "had the best Indian food of my life". "So, if I do random things, it's because of the naan," she joked amid her performance as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour.

The team also shared another tweet asking their social media followers to suggest a name for the cocktail they had created in honour of Pink.

Pink is not the first celebrity to visit Asha Bhonsle's famous restaurant. Previously, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise also visited the restaurant for a meal. A picture of Tom Cruise outside the restaurant was even shared by Asha Bhosle on social media. She wrote, “I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham). I look forward to him visiting us again soon!”

The official page of the restaurant also shared what the superstar ordered at the restaurant – Chicken Tikka Masala and might we add, twice. “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome @tomcruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening. Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment," the team said in a post.

They also shared that Tom Cruise was an addition to their “ever-growing list” of celebrity guests which includes The Rolling Stones and Ed Sheeran.