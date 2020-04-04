Singer Pink Reveals She And Her 3-Year-Old Son Had Coronavirus, Pledges Donation To Relief Funds: 'This Is Serious And Real'

Singer Pink with her three-year-old son (courtesy pink )

Highlights "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests," she wrote

"My family was already sheltering at home," she added

"Now we are thankfully negative," she wrote

Singer Pink, whose original name is Alecia Beth Moore, revealed she and her little son were diagnosed with Covid-19 after contracting the novel coronavirus and that now they have recovered. The 40-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post that she's grateful to have had access to testing facilities and that she and her son tested positive two weeks ago. They recovered in quarantine over two weeks under the guidance of their family physician. However, the entire family continue to be in quarantine: "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative," read an excerpt from Pink's post.

Talking about the dearth of testing facilities in the US, Pink added: "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Pink also pledged donations to a Philadelphia hospital, where her mother worked for almost two decades, and other relief funds: "In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund."

Pink, who shared an adorable photo with her son, wrapped her post with a thank you note to health officials, who are in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus: "Thank you to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal their coronavirus diagnosis last month. The couple, who were being treated in Australia, have returned home to the US now. Actors Kristofer Hivju and Idris Elba, and actresses Indira Varma, Rachel Matthews and Olga Kurylenko also revealed their coronavirus diagnoses in the recent past. Recently, jazz legend Manu Dibango, Star Wars actor Andrew Jack and singing legend Bill Withers died after contracting the coronavirus. Over the virus has infected over 1,098,760 across the world as of Saturday morning here.