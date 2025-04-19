Deepika Padukone Announces <i>Piku</i> Re-Release, Shares Video Featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Piku, Soojit Sircar's heartwarming family drama, is returning to the theatres for its 10th anniversary.

The film, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and the late Irrfan Khan, will re-release on May 9, 2025. Piku originally premiered in 2015.

On Saturday, Deepika Padukone confirmed Piku's re-release by sharing an announcement video on Instagram. The clip features Amitabh Bachchan greeting viewers with a Namaskar. He then narrates the plot of the film briefly, reminding fans, “Piku… yaad hai na? (You remember Piku?).”

Big B added, “Piku, Bhashkor da woh gaya thha road trip pe. Nahi malum? Areh dekhiye. Bohot badhiya raha yeh road trip. Jitne unpredictable thha, utna hi unforgettable thha. Emotion thha, hassi-mazak thha, tension bhi thha.(Piku, Bhaskar da went on a road trip. Don't you know? Oh, you must watch it. The road trip was amazing—just as unpredictable as it was unforgettable. There was emotion, humour, and even tension.)”

The titular role of Piku was played by Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan essayed the character of her father, Bhashkor Banerjee.

From Piku and Bhashkor Banerjee's candid conversations to key moments from the road trip, the video is infused with memorable glimpses from the film. The clip ends with Amitabh Bachchan urging fans to watch Piku in the nearest theatres.

The side note read, “A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often.”

Piku centres around the bond between an ageing father and her daughter. The movie touches on the topics of responsibility, love, and striking the right balance between personal aspirations and family obligations.

Piku, produced by NP Singh, Ronnie Lahiri and Sneha Rajani, also features Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, and Raghubir Yadav in key roles.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani were also a part of the project.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's last on-screen appearance was in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.