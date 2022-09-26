Inside Chunky Panday's Birthday Party. Pics Courtesy -Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan shared pictured from the party. (courtesy suzkr)

Chunky Panday's birthday party was a night to remember. The actor, who turned 60 today, celebrated his special day with family and friends, including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and others. Sussanne's plus one at the bash was her boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni. Looking stunning as ever, the interior designer arrived at the party sporting a red bodycon mini dress. She also shared multiple glimpses of the star-studded night on her Instagram Stories. The first picture features her and Arslan posing with Bhavana Pandey, who looked gorgeous in a green dress. “Thank you darling Bhavs, Chunky and Ananya for being the warmest family…with the best energy. Big love to you all,” wrote Sussanne Khan.

Screenshot of Sussanne Khan's Instagram story.

On her next Stories, Sussanne Khan shared a photo with Chunky Panday, Arslan Goni and producer Shabinaa. She captioned it: “Biggest love to you, Chunky Panday” with red heart icons.

Screenshot of Sussanne Khan's Instagram story.

Sussanne Khan, who was “coincidentally twinning” with Ananya Panday at the party, shared two pictures with the actress. In her first note, the designer wrote: “My beautiful, gorgeous Ananya, you are the most amazing girl. Love you.”

Screenshot of Sussanne Khan's Instagram story.

“Look at this princess (red heart and high-five icons)…coincidentally twinning,” Sussanne Khan captioned this adorable picture of the duo.

Screenshot of Sussanne Khan's Instagram story.

Last but not the least, the interior designer treated us to an image of her “tribe.” The frame features Sussanne with sister Farah Khan Ali, brother Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika, cousin Fardeen Khan, boyfriend Arslan Goni, and host Bhavana Pandey.

She wrote: “And here's to the best picture ever…thank you, Avinash Gowariker. Here is my tribe….”

Screenshot of Sussanne Khan's Instagram story.

More pictures from Chunky Panday's birthday were shared by Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan. In her caption, Farah thanked Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey “for a rocking last night” and wrote about “a wonderful reunion of meeting friends” she had not “met in ages.”

Jackie Shroff and singer Kanika Kapoor were among other stars spotted at the birthday bash.