Pics: Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde And Other Stars Lit Up This Wedding Reception

Guests pictured at the party last night.

Bollywood stars had a busy Wednesday night what with three different parties. One of the parties was attended by Bigg Boss contestants and other TV stars. In another part of the city, Karan Johar hosted a party to celebrate his kids Yash and Roohi's birthday with only close friends Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji in attendance. A third party was the wedding reception of Mayank Tandon and Mayuri Soni. On the guest list were these names - Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Rohit Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Shilpa Shetty, who attended the wedding reception last night, looked gorgeous as ever in a festive red saree. Take a look:

Pooja Hegde, present at two parties last night, understood the assignment. At the wedding reception, she showed bejeweled in a green lehenga.

For the other party, in another part of the city, Pooja Hegde kept it casual and cool.

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a semi-formal outfit.

Tiger Shroff was dressed in black. He completed his look with matching sunglasses. Because, why not?

Vivek Oberoi posed for the shutterbugs with a bright smile as he attended the wedding reception.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was also pictured at the venue.

Speaking of the guests, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty and Vivek Oberoi recently collaborated for a web-series titled Indian Police Force that featured Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opposite Salman Khan. She will next be seen in Deva, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.