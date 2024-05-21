Pics: Naga Chaitanya's New Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Here's How Much It Costs

Naga Chaitanya pictured with his new car. (courtesy: PorscheCentreChennai)

Naga Chaitanya added a brand new swanky Porsche 911 GT3 RS to his collection. The car is reportedly priced at a whopping Rs 3.50 crore. Naga Chaitanya didn't share any photo on his social media. However, pictures of Naga Chaitanya with his brand new car were shared by the official Instagram handle of Porsche Centre Chennai. Dressed in a blue t-shirt and denims, Naga Chaitanya can be seen posing with his brand new possession. He can be seen welcomed with a bouquet at the car store in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, the Instagram handle of Porsche Centre Chennai wrote, "We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS. We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the Race Track." Take a look at the pictures here:

Naga Chaitanya seems to boast of an enviable collection of cars. Naga Chaitanya owns a Ferrari 488GTB ( Rs 3.88 crore), BMW 740 Li ( Rs 1.30 crore), 2X Land Rover Range Rover Vogue ( Rs 1.18 crore) according to a report siasat.com.

Ever since Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce, their relationship has come under public scrutiny. Speaking of media trial and public opinions about their relationship, Naga Chaitanya earlier told Indian Express, "I really don't bother about it beyond a point. People close to me will know the truth. Apart from that, I want to be known for my work as an actor more than what's happening in my personal life. So I try to focus more on my craft, and let the movies do the talking. At the end of the day, if my movies are great and entertain the audience, that's what I want them to remember me for." Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in a web series titled Dhootha. The supernatural suspense-thriller is an eight-episode series. Apart from Naga Chaitanya, it featured Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai. The series has been streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Prime Video since December 2023.