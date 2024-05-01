Viral: Naga Chaitanya Once Admitted He Cheated In A Relationship

Image shared by Chay Akkineni. (courtesy: ChayAkkineni)

Naga Chaitanya, who is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala after his much-talked-about divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, once admitted that he cheated in a relationship. An old video has resurfaced on Reddit and it has been creating a buzz. In the video, Naga Chaitanya is accompanied by his co-star Anu Emmanuel for the promotion of their film Shailaja Reddy Alludu (2018). The actors are asked if they had ever cheated in a relationship. To this, Naga can be seen raising the "yes" placard in the video and he can be heard saying, "Everyone should experience everything in life. That's when you grow up and figure out, okay I've had all experiences, now it's time to settle down (as stated by Hindustan Times)." However, Anu Emmanuel says she hasn't cheated in a relationship in the video.

Sharing the video on Reddit, a user wrote in the caption, "This was a promotional interview for one of his films, kind of a "never have I ever" set up. This interview was filmed when Sam and Chay were still married. Side note; After their divorce, Samantha had a female led film, Yashoda, that opened higher on Day 1 than his next two movies did. Queen s***."

The video drew diverse reactions from Reddit users. A user wrote, "People commenting here how Samantha cheated too. But it's always men who flaunt it in their interviews because it's cool for them. Imagine women saying this. I mean we all know what happened with Deepika Padukone being slut shamed even though it was cheating."

Another comment read, "Never understood why people call ambitious people 'social climbers'. It's not their fault they were not born into wealth." ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Ever since Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce, their relationship has come under public scrutiny. Speaking of media trial and public opinions about their relationship, Naga Chaitanya earlier told Indian Express, "I really don't bother about it beyond a point. People close to me will know the truth. Apart from that, I want to be known for my work as an actor more than what's happening in my personal life. So I try to focus more on my craft, and let the movies do the talking. At the end of the day, if my movies are great and entertain the audience, that's what I want them to remember me for."

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in a web series titled Dhootha. The supernatural suspense-thriller is an eight-episode series. Apart from Naga Chaitanya, it featured Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai. The series has been streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Prime Video since December 2023.