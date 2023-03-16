Pics: Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath, Shehnaaz Gill And Others At Zwigato Screening

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath and Shehnaaz Gill were pictured at a screening in Mumbai.

The makers of Kapil Sharma's Zwigato hosted a special screening in Mumbai for celebs on Thursday. At a screening, Kapil's plus one was wife Ginni Chatrath. The couple looked adorable in the shades of white and black outfits. Director Nandita Das and actress Shahana Goswami. Other celebs at a screening were Suniel Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Sameera Reddy, Shabana Azmi, Sharman Joshi, Sonu Nigam, Rajkummar Rao and others. Helmed by Nandita Das, the movie is slated to release on March 17. Check out the pictures from a screening below:

Jasmin Bhasin and Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiya also arrived at a screening and happily posed with Kapil Sharma. Check out the picture below:

Helmed by Nandita Das, in the film, Kapil Sharma plays the role of a delivery agent. The movie presents a story of the relentlessness of life. Speaking at the trailer launch of his film, the comedian opened up about playing a delivery agent in Zwigato, he said, "I do comedy 2 hours a day on my show, but I'm not like that for 24 hours. There are several facets to my personality, which I'd like to show. I don't think there will be any disappointment among fans as they'll also be keen to see what new I'm bringing to the table."

Meanwhile, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "The pace and rhythm of Zwigato hinges on the flow of the life that it portrays. But unlike a food delivery boy whose future in this line of work relies heavily on pleasing customers and receiving five-star ratings, Nandita Das does not overly sugar-coat the film's central message."