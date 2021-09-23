Pics From Madhavan, Bhagyashree And Rohit Roy's 'Night To Remember' In Dubai

Bhagyashree shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bhagyashree.online)

So, last night, R Madhavan, Bhagyashree and Rohit Roy had a blast in Dubai, glimpses of which the trio shared on social media. Bhagyashree came with her husband Himalaya Dasani while Madhavan was accompanied by his wife Sarita Birje. In the pictures from their "night out" in Dubai, the Maine Pyar Kiya actress looks gorgeous in a white front knot top and black shirt. Madhavan can be seen sporting a black tee and brown pants and actor Rohit Roy was wearing a black tee and jeans. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram profile, Bhagyashree wrote: "Dubai Diaries!" and added hashtags like #aboutlastnight #nightout #nighttoremember #traveldiaries #dubai and #funwithfriends.

Check out the pictures from R Madhavan, Bhagyashree and Rohit Roy's get-together here:

On Wednesday, Rohit Roy posted a photo with Madhavan and shared how they met at the same place "exactly" a year later in Dubai. He wrote: "Brothers are back! Exactly a year later at the same place! Crazy coincidence eh, Madhavan?!"

In terms of work, R Madhavan has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and English films. He is known for his performances in Bollywood films like include 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Guru, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Zero, to name a few.

Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the trailer of which trended big time on social media. The actor was last seen in Maara, which is the Tamil remake of Malayalam film Charlie. The film released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.