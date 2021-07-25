Pics From Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor And Manish Malhotra's Get-Together

Manish Malhotra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Janhvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi and Manish Malhotra met to spend some quality time together over dinner on Saturday evening and pictures from their get-together are doing the rounds on the Internet. The photos were shared by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra on Instagram with this caption: "Saturday night at home dinner with the favourites - Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor - the gorgeous two." In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a cream top and matching trousers. Khushi can be seen sporting a beige shirt while Manish Malhotra looks dashing in a white shirt. Check out the pictures here:

Manish Malhotra will soon make his debut in Bollywood as a director. His directorial debut will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, a Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. She went on to star in Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories,Roohi Afza and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Karan Johar-directed Takht and Dharma Productions' Dostana 2.

Khushi Kapoor will also make her Bollywood debut soon. In an interview with Bombay Times earlier this year, Boney Kapoor: "Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon. I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can't afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn't affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Kapoor) when he made his entry into films."