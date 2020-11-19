Pics From Ex-Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Sara Gurpal's Birthday Celebrations Are Lit

Sara Gurpal shared this photo (courtesy saragurpals)

Glimpses of Punjabi actress-singer Sara Gurpal's birthday album are doing the rounds on social media. And it won't be wrong to say that Sara's birthday party comprised sugar, spice and everything nice. The 29-year-singer had a birthday special photoshoot and she shared some of her favourite picks on Instagram. In the photos, Sara can be seen posing with her birthday cake. Dressed in a white laced top and a pair of sequined pants, Sara matched the magical decor of the room. It's my birthday. "Another year around the sun," Sara Gurpal captioned her birthday photos. Here, take a look:

Sara Gurpal was one of the contestants of the ongoing Bigg Boss 14. However, she was the first contestant to be eliminated in the first ever elimination round of the season, which was carried out by former Bigg Boss 14 seniors Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Sara Gurpal's unexpected eviction took the viewers by surprise, who lodged complains on Twitter and described the sudden elimination as "unfair" and "unethical", citing she has always been an active performer of tasks.

Speaking to TOI after leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house, Sara Gurpal said: "Mere paas experience batane ke liye kuch hai nahi as I was inside the house for only a week. Unlike others, I just got one nomination from Jaan Kumar Sanu. Despite that, I was voted out, which is extremely unfair. It was the decision of Siddharth Shukla, I don't know what kind of revenge he wanted to take."

Sara Gurpal, who joined the entertainment industry as a model, won the Miss Chandigarh pageant in 2012. She has Punjabi songs such as Slow Motion, Baazi Dil Di, Pyar Karde Aa, Kash Koe, among others, to her credit. Sara has also featured in Punjabi movies such as Dangar Doctor Jelly and Manje Bistre.