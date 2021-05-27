Pics From Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez's Home Wedding Are Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez in a fairytale wedding (courtesy arianagrande)

Highlights Ariana Grande shared a bunch of photos from her wedding

She confirmed her wedding date - May 15th

Ariana was a stunning bride in a customised Vera Wang wedding dress

It may look like a fairytale but these are actually the first wedding photos of pop queen Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Earlier this month, several international websites reported that the 27-year-old singer got married to Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony - Ariana just confirmed the date with her surprise Instagram posts. Sharing a bunch of dreamy photos from her wedding day, Ariana Grande marked the date "5.15.2021" as forever special. Ariana Grande's wedding dress was a customised piece by Vera Wang, who described the bride as "a truly magical muse." In her wedding photos, Ariana look breathtaking in her strapless, satin, pearl white wedding dress with a low back. Mimi Cuttrell styled her look with a shoulder length veil, put together by a sleek bow.

Ariana Grande's favourite moments from the wedding? When the words "You may now kiss the bride" were said - she filled up her Instagram with loved-up photos of she and Dalton Gomez kissing under a ceiling adorned with flowers. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's wedding photos are truly a celebration of love:

As per reports, the venue for the wedding was Ariana Grande's residence in California's Montecito. According to Vogue, "The ceremony was an intimate affair, with less than 20 close friends and family gathered to watch the couple-who started dating back in January of 2020 and got engaged the following December-say 'I do' in a room aglow in candlelight."

Dalton Gomez, who started dating Ariana Grande last year, moved in to the singer's California house soon after. After spending months in lockdown together, Ariana made it official with Dalton with an appearance together in the song Stuck With U. Ariana was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davison, which broke off after a few months.