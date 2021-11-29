Pics From Alaya Furniturewalla's Birthday Bash With Mom Pooja Bedi, Brother Omar And Rumoured Boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray

Pooja Bedi shared this photo from Alaya's birthday party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Alaya celebrated her 24th birthday on Sunday

She had a blast with her family and friends

Her birthday party was hosted at Mumbai's Foo restaurant

Alaya Furniturewalla had a blast with her family and friends at her 24th birthday party in Mumbai on Sunday. The actress celebrated her special day with mom Pooja Bedi, brother Omar and rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray, who arrived at the party with his mom and producer Smita Thackeray, at Mumbai's Foo restaurant. Alaya opted for a black crop top and matching trousers as her OOTD. She completed her look with a pair of white stilettoes. Pooja Bedi picked a pink and black dress for her daughter's birthday party. She also shared a birthday post for Alaya on Instagram, an excerpt from which read: "Happy Birthday Alaya. Love you to infinity and beyond. So proud of the wonderful human being you are and all the hard work and effort you put into growing from strength to strength and making the world a happier place for everyone."

Pooja Bedi also posted pictured and videos of Alaya having a whole lot of fun with her family and friends at her birthday party, where Aaishvary Thackeray was pictured in a black tee, yellow-and black checkered shirt and jeans.

See pictures from Alaya Furniturewalla's birthday bash here:

Alaya at her birthday party.

The actress arrived at the party with her mom Pooja Bedi.

Aaishvary Thackeray at the party with his mom Smita.

On Sunday, Alaya Furniturewalla posted an ROFL blooper from her birthday party and wrote about turning 24 "with a heart filled with a lot of hope, love and gratitude." She wrote: "Can't even turn 24 without a blooper...bringing in this year with a heart filled with a lot of hope, love and gratitude!" Check out her post here:

Alaya Furniturewalla made her debut in Bollywood with the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan's Freddy.