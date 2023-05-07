Pics: At Chivas Alchemy Event, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Rhea Kapoor And Others Mark Their Presence

Malaika Arora, Rhea Kapoor and Athiya Shetty arrive for the event.

Some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry marked their presence at the Chivas Alchemy event last night. The night was attended by stars to the likes of Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, Jim Sarb, to name a few. While Malaika Arora slayed in a red gown, Athiya Shetty brought the glam quotient to the party in a black ensemble. Shibani Dandekar looked pretty in a grey dress while Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Jim Sarb opted black for the occasion.

Here are some pictures from last night:

Other attendees to the party included Dear Zindagi actor Kunal Kapoor and Rahul Khanna, both of whom twinned in white suits. Friends and co-stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh were also spotted at the party posing together while looking absolutely gorgeous. Actress Kubbra Sait also graced the event in a red dress while Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania looked vibrant in a colourful dress. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan also attended the evening a black dress.

Here are some more pictures from the night:

Malaika Arora was last spotted having a gala time at The Backstreet Boys' Mumbai concert on Thursday night. She posted a video of the band performing on stage and captioned it, "Full nostalgia." In a separate video, Malaika Arora is seen enjoying the concert with her friends.

Other stars at the concert included Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arpita Khan Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Meezaan Jafri, actors Diana Penty, Mithila Palkar and Varun Sharma, and Varun Dhawan's wife and designer Natasha Dalal.