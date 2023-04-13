Pics: All About Hrithik Roshan And Abhishek Bachchan's Mini Dhoom 2 Reunion

Hrithik Roshan posed with Abhishek Bachchan.

This picture of Dhoom 2 co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan is already the Internet's favourite. The actors, who have previously shared the screen in Yash Raj's coveted Dhoom series, were seen reuniting at the Jio Studios event held in Mumbai, last night. Both the actors, dressed in suits, looked dapper as they posed for the shutterbugs. For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan co-starred in the second instalment of the Dhoom series. In it, Hrithik Roshan played a con artist while Abhishek Bachchan reprised his role as ACP Jai Dixit.

Take a look at their picture together:

Also present at the event were Hrithik Roshan's cousins Ishaan and Pashmina Roshan. The Super 30 actor also shared a picture from the event featuring his cousins and himself on his Instagram feed and captioned it, "Best fam gang." The story was reshared by his cousin Pashmina on her Instagram feed as well and she wrote, "It's siblings day out."

Take a look at Hrithik's post:

Now see what Pashmina shared:

Bollywood celebs marked their presence at the Jio World Convention Centre to attend a special event organized by Jio Studios on Monday night. Attendees at the party included Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Anil Kapoor were spotted at the venue. Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia's plus ones were their husband Aditya Dhar and Angad Bedi, respectively. Kriti arrived with her sister Nupur Sanon, and they both looked stunning.

Jio Studios, the production house announced its upcoming lineup of web series and films at the event. Jio Studios has collaborated with talents like Raj Kumar Hirani, Sooraj Barjatya, Dinesh Vijan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Dhar, Prakash Jha, Amar Kaushik, Laxman Utekar to bring this gift to their audience. The production houses promise projects with both new and experienced filmmakers as well as actors.

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter, which is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone.