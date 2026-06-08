Official Wedding Portrait Of Peter Phillips And Harriet Sperling Out, See Pics

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling have stepped into their happily ever after. The couple tied the knot on June 6, surrounded by senior members of the British royal family. Among the guests were King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as Phillips' cousins, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Now, days after the wedding, the newlyweds have released their first official wedding portraits from the big day. Photographed by Mark Nicholson, one portrait was taken at All Saints Church in Kemble, a village in Gloucestershire's Cotswolds district, where the couple exchanged vows.

A second image was captured in the conservatory at Gatcombe Park, the country estate of Phillips' mother, Princess Anne, who hosted the wedding reception.

For the second wedding, Harriet wore a floor-length gown by Emilia Wickstead featuring a long train and lace overlay. She completed her ensemble with a lace veil, custom ivory satin heels by Jimmy Choo, a tiara and earrings by Pragnell, the same Mayfair jeweller that designed her engagement ring.

The Princess of Wales arrived for the ceremony wearing a cream-coloured collared bouclé-knit maxi dress by Roland Mouret. She paired it with a matching hat, joining other members of the royal family on a rainy spring afternoon.

The marriage marks a new chapter for both Phillips, 48, and Sperling, as it is the second marriage for each. Phillips was previously married to Autumn Kelly from 2008 until their divorce in 2021.

The former couple share two daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14. Sperling previously tied the knot with fitness instructor Antonio St. John Sperling, with whom she shares a 13-year-old daughter, Georgina.

With the wedding, Phillips becomes the first of Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren to remarry. Five of the late monarch's grandchildren are currently married, while Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, remain unmarried.

How It All Started?

Rumours of a relationship between Phillips and Sperling first emerged in May 2024 when they attended the Badminton Horse Trials together. The couple later appeared together at several high-profile events, including Royal Ascot, where Sperling was introduced to wider circles within the royal family.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025, with details of their wedding date made public earlier this year.