Oscars 2025: The One Where Penelope Cruz Poses With Scarlett Johansson, Demi Moore

The Oscar fever refuses to die down. Actress Penelope Cruz recently shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the event on Instagram.

The diva was seen having a gala time with Scarlett Johansson, Demi Moore, Colman Domingo, Ben Stiller, Mick Jagger, his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, Stephen Merchant, Demi Moore, David Spade and Nuria Sebba. Phew!

Penelope Cruz attended the Oscars as a presenter this year. A four-time nominee herself, Penelope won the Best Supporting Actress award in 2009 for the film Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

The 97th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2. Sean Baker's Anora led the charge with five wins in Best Actress, Best Director, Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing categories.

Jacques Audiard's audacious musical Emilia Perez ended up with two awards. Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress, and the film also ruled the Best Original Song category.

Adrien Brody was named best actor for The Brutalist, while Mikey Madison won best actress for Anora.

Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Real Pain. Zoe Saldana was named Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Emilia Perez.

Anuja - the only Indian entry — was nominated for Best Live Action Short Film. The film lost to I'm Not Robot.

The film was backed by big names like Priyanka Chopra and two-time Oscar-winner Guneet Monga.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, paid tribute to the heroes and victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires.