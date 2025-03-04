Demi Moore Feasts On Two Trays Of French Fries Post Oscars 2025 Loss

The much-anticipated Oscars 2025 was all that one could talk about yesterday, with its hilarious acts, surprise wins, and controversial moments.

The 97th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), took place on March 2, 2025. The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The event announced awards in 23 categories, honouring films released in 2024.

One of the surprise wins this year was in the Best Actress category. Mikey Madison won the award for her role in Anora.

Anora was also the biggest winner at the Oscars this year, it scooped up 5 trophies, in the categories—Best Actress, Best Director, Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

The Oscar prediction had earlier been tilting towards Demi Moore for her incredible performance in The Substance. Earlier, Demi had picked up the award for Best Actress for her film at the Critics Choice Awards 2025, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025, and the Golden Globes 2025.

A picture has now surfaced online, where Demi is seen enjoying two massive trays of french fries, post the Oscars. Clearly, taking the loss in her stride and being a sport about it. Clad in a bathrobe, and flashing her smile, the actress looks content and blissful.

Last evening, there was also a lot of chatter about how Demi Moore losing out to Mikey Madison at the Oscars 2025, was an interesting reminder of The Substance plot. Where, she loses out to a conventionally "younger and prettier" looking actress, for real.