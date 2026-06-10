<i>Peddi</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Film Races Towards Rs 200 Crore In India

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi refuses to slow down after six days. As the film nears a week at the box office, it is steadily marching towards Rs 200 crore in India. Worldwide, the film crossed the Rs 250 crore mark on Monday.

Breaking down the numbers

On Day 6, Peddi collected a net of Rs 9.65 crore from 7,554 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 213.23 crore and total India net collections to Rs 179.35 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.00 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 48.00 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross to Rs 261.23 crore.

On its first Tuesday since release, Peddi registered its first single-digit daily numbers.

Significance of Peddi in Telugu cinema

The film has emerged as one of the biggest openers in Telugu cinema history and is the 11th Telugu film to achieve the coveted Rs 100 crore worldwide opening-day milestone.

“The achievement highlights Ram Charan's box-office pull and marks one of the biggest openings of his career. The result is particularly significant for the actor as it comes after the disappointing theatrical performance of Game Changer, reaffirming his status as one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars,” reported trade tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli and headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR made a whopping Rs 223 crore worldwide on day one.

Peddi backlash

Apart from minting money, Peddi came under severe scrutiny over Janhvi Kapoor's hyper‑sexualised portrayal in the film. Celebrities from different walks of life shared their thoughts during the debate. Director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology and said he would make necessary changes following the backlash.

An excerpt from his note read: “Every woman deserves to be respected, valued and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely.”

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.