Pathaan: When In Spain, Shah Rukh Khan Clicks Selfies With Fans. Bonus - Viral New Look

SRK with a fan. (courtesy: teamsrknepal)

Highlights SRK is shooting for Pathaan in Spain

The actor has been teasing fans with pictures from the sets

The film is slated to release next year

Trending pictures incoming: straight from Spain. Shah Rukh Khan, shooting there for Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, is trending big time courtesy the photos of the actors with fans that are being shared online. In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen happily posing for the selfies. The highlight of the pictures, however, is SRK's new hairdo - the actor can be seen sporting long hair in the pictures. Pathaan, which also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

During his stay in Spain, SRK teased his fans with a BTS picture from the shoot and the post won the Internet for the caption and the abs. He wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga...."

On Tuesday, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand said this about the Spain schedule of the film, "The Spain schedule of Pathaan has turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it! This is a film that commands massive scale and I'm very happy with what we achieved! This is going to be a visual treat for the audiences. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production," reported ANI.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been fairly active as a producer in the last few years, was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, which released last year.

Other than that, Shah Rukh Khan also backed the film Love Hostel, which starred Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.