Pathaan: 'Didn't Know I Had A Bare-Bodied Shot' - John Abraham Says It Was A Surprise

John Abraham in a still from Pathaan

"Jim is cool, Jim is dangerous and Jim brings back the old John Abraham" – this is how John Abraham starts breaking down his appearances in Pathaan in a promotional video released by producers Yash Raj Films. John plays the leader of a terror organization called Outfit X in the film, the trailer of which begins with footage of him – Shah Rukh Khan, who stars as the titular Pathaan, appears much later. John brought the cool with him to the character of Jim, explaining, "You can't try and act cool, you have to be cool." Part of that is John Abraham's famed chiseled physique, which he shows off in a shirtless scene included in the trailer. "I didn't even know I had a bare bodied shot in Pathaan. Sid (director Siddharth Anand) surprised me," John says in his video.

Famously fit, John Abraham can't be shook by surprise scenes requiring him to ditch the shirt. While co-star Shah Rukh Khan's physical transformation for Pathaan has made headlines, John looks the way he does regardless. "It's a lifestyle regime that I have. I don't transform for a film. I want to believe that I'm always in a transformed state all my life," he says.

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham go head-to-head in the trailer of Pathaan and he says the film will have more of the same. "When Pathaan clashes with Jim, expect fireworks, expect something out of the ordinary, expect larger than life action, an edge of the seat kind of thriller experience," John says.

Watch John Abraham break it down here:

Shah Rukh Khan plays the titular Pathaan, an agent brought in from exile, in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming thriller. Deepika Padukone's character teams up with Pathaan on an anti-terror mission against Jim, played by John Abraham. Pathaan releases on January 25.