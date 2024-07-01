Pashmina Roshan On Her Bond With Cousin Hrithik Roshan: 'We Are Obsessed With Each Other'

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: pashminaroshan)

Pashmina Roshan, who recently made her big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, has been generating a great deal of curiosity among fans about the kind of bond she shares with her cousin and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor Hrithik Roshan. In a recent interview, Pashmina spoke about her relationship with Hrithik who she calls "Duggu bhaiyya." “We have a family group chat named Real Deal, where Duggu bhaiya, Saba Azad (Hrithik's girlfriend), Ashu bhaiya, Hrehaan and Hridhaan are there,” she told Bollywood Hungama, adding, “We are obsessed with each other.”

“I cannot not tell him everything. I can tell anything to Duggu bhaiya. I am sure he keeps secrets for me,” she added. She revealed that their family often enjoys sleepovers where they share secrets. “Even when we are on a holiday, no one wants to be in their rooms, we put gaddas in the halls and sleep together and tell each other our secrets,” she shared.

Earlier, Pashmina had talked about seeking invaluable advice from Hrithik before stepping into Bollywood. “Yes, of course, I had his advice on how to improve as a performer and how to be better in life overall,” she told Free Press Journal.

For the unversed, for her auditions, Pashmina wore an HRX T-shirt, a brand co-founded by Hrithik, dubbing it her “lucky charm.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. The original film launched Shahid Kapoor, who become a big name in the film industry. The remake has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and hit the theatres on June 21.