Ishq Vishk Rebound Box Office Collection Day 3: Pashmina Roshan's Film Is At Rs 3 Crore and Counting

Ishq Vishk Rebound has seen a slight increase in the box office numbers on its first Sunday. On day 3, the rom-com minted ₹ 1.40 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the Nipun Dharmadhikari directorial has amassed a total of ₹ 3.55 crore, the report added. Ishq Vishk Rebound narrates the story of two best friends who fall in love and how they navigate the relationship. The movie explores themes of friendship, love, betrayal, heartbreak, and rebound. Ishq Vishk Rebound features Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grewal, and Jibraan Khan.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) the day 2 box office figures of Ishq Vishk Rebound. He wrote, “#IshqVishkRebound witnesses an upward trend [+25%] on Day 2, but the growth could've been higher [especially at urban centres]… Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 2.70 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

“Going forward, #IshqVishkRebound needs to maintain the momentum on weekdays… Also, the arrival of the mighty #Kalki2898AD [on Thursday] will limit its prospects,” Taran Adarsh added.

Meanwhile, in an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “If there is one element in Ishq Vishk Rebound that is consistently solid, it is Rohit Saraf's performance in an author-backed role. Footage is apportioned equally between him and debutante Pashmina Roshan, but it is he who holds the film together even when it isn't the easiest thing to accomplish.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “In a film that is often confused (sometimes in a nice and harmless sort of way) as its young and restless characters, Saraf shines in the role of an aspiring screenwriter who falls in and out of love (or something akin to it) and uses the ecstatic highs and painful lows that he experiences in the process as grist for his script for a proposed film-within-a-film titled Ishq Vishk 2.0.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound marks the debut of Pashmina Roshan, who is the cousin of superstar Hrithik Roshan.