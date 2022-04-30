Parul Chauhan On Not Wanting Kids: 'I Have Certain Other Plans For The Future'

Parul Chauhan on not wanting kids (Courtesy: parulchauhan19)

Parul Chauhan had made headlines when she revealed that she doesn't want to have kids. Now, in an interview with Etimes, Parul has spoken about her decision. When she was asked whether her decision to not have kids is temporary or permanent, Parul Chauhan said, "Yes, it is for now (permanent). I want to just work." And she added, "That's my point of view as I have certain other plans for the future. So, I am thinking that way. Aage kya hone wala hai, I can't say. Abhi mujhe nahi chahiye (I don't want now).

Parul Chauhan is married to Chirag Thakkar. They were friends before getting married and were introduced to each other by a common friend. Parul and Chirag got married in December 2018 and their wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members in attendance.

Parul Chauhan had also undergone a down time in her life and talking about it, she told Etimes, "There was a time when I took a break from work. That was my 'down' period. My body underwent a lot of hormonal changes and developed severe acne. I had become extremely thin. I don't think I missed out on any doctor where I didn't go for an opinion. I wanted to know why my face is getting spoiled. I didn't want to face people. I went into a sort of a hiding."

On the work front, Parul Chauhan is known for her roles in Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is currently seen in Dharm Yoddha Garud.

