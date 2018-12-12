Inside Parul Chauhan And Chirag Thakkar's Wedding in Mumbai

Newlyweds Parul Chauhan and Chirag Thakkar (Image courtesy parul_kinshuk)

Actress Parul Chauhan got married to actor Chirag Thakkar on Wednesday morning and several photos from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were shared on fan clubs on Wednesday. Parul Chauhan, best known for her role in Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, looked gorgeous in a red Banarsi saree and she accessorised her look with heavy gold jewellery. Chirag Thakkar, who has featured in serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Amita Ka Amit, complemented Parul Chauhan in a white and golden sherwani. The wedding ceremony was conducted as per Hindu rituals at a temple in the presence of family and close friends.

Here are photos from Parul Chauhan and Chirag Thakkar's wedding and pre-wedding festivities.

Parul Chauhan and Chirag Thakkar, who have been together for three years, in an earlier interview to Times Of India had revealed that they would get married on December 12. "My family and relatives have been waiting for me to get married. Everybody has this question, so finally yes, the time has come. I am getting married on December 12," Parul Chauhan said.

Explaining the kind of relationship she shares with Chirag, Parul added: "Chirag is not my boyfriend, he is my friend. We have not dated in the conventional term. If having coffee together and sharing everything with you best friend amounts to dating, then yes, we dated for three years."

Parul Chauhan, 30, made her TV debut with the hit show Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai in 2007. Rishton Se Badi Pratha, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi are some of the other shows on her resume.

