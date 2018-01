Parineeti Chopra's Yoga Retreat Looks So Relaxing. Pics Here

Highlights Parineeti Chopra is chilling in the hills of Pune "Health, fitness, wellness," was on her itinerary Parineeti Instagrammed photos from her retreat

Parineeti Chopra checked into a wellness resort somewhere in the hills of Palse Vasti, Pune for a refreshing experience and has been updating her Instagram. Parineeti's photos will surely make you want to pack your bags - and your yoga mats - and just take off for a rejuvenating retreat. Sharing her itinerary a few days back, this is what the actress wrote: "Plan for the next 2 days: health, fitness, wellness." In a new post, she shared a photo with her travel partner, and wrote: "Life is better when she's around. 12 years of bliss with this one. #YogaRetreat #FitOrFatTogether (sic)." More on Parineeti's 'fit to fat' story later.Inside Parineeti Chopra's yoga retreat.It's only last week that she Instagrammed a dreamy photo of her from a beach side location . A little late with her wish, but nevermind, this is how she captioned it: "Take me back!!! Ocean lustingggggg. Sigh. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!! (sic)"In 2015, Parineeti Chopra debuted her new chiseled physique with a photoshoot (which quickly went viral) on social media - this was after the actress took a break from work and followed a strict fitness regime for nine months. The following year, she opened up about her fit-to-fat story and told PTI: "I have struggled with my weight. I was big and unhealthy, not chubby. I took it upon myself to work towards this. There was pressure of Bollywood to bring me on right part." Parineeti's new persona may have impressed many but she was also at the receiving end of criticism for giving into the choice of being skinny. Sometime in 2016, she wrote a lengthy Instagram post about what made her reinvent her look. On the work front, the actress is currently working on her second film with Arjun Kapoor - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar - which was recently being filmed in Pithoragarh before Parineeti took off for her retreat.Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is produced by Yash Raj Films and is scheduled to hit screens on August 18 this year.