Parineeti Chopra's Yoga Retreat Looks So Relaxing. Pics Here

Highlights
- Parineeti Chopra is chilling in the hills of Pune
- "Health, fitness, wellness," was on her itinerary
- Parineeti Instagrammed photos from her retreat
Inside Parineeti Chopra's yoga retreat.
It's only last week that she Instagrammed a dreamy photo of her from a beach side location. A little late with her wish, but nevermind, this is how she captioned it: "Take me back!!! Ocean lustingggggg. Sigh. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!! (sic)"
In 2015, Parineeti Chopra debuted her new chiseled physique with a photoshoot (which quickly went viral) on social media - this was after the actress took a break from work and followed a strict fitness regime for nine months. The following year, she opened up about her fit-to-fat story and told PTI: "I have struggled with my weight. I was big and unhealthy, not chubby. I took it upon myself to work towards this. There was pressure of Bollywood to bring me on right part." Parineeti's new persona may have impressed many but she was also at the receiving end of criticism for giving into the choice of being skinny. Sometime in 2016, she wrote a lengthy Instagram post about what made her reinvent her look.
BEFORE .. All my life, I have struggled with how I look, how I feel, and how people looked at me. I was constantly made fun of, but the person I was, I generously laughed with them. Today, many people ask me what triggered the weight loss, did I give in to the "bollywood pressure"? To that I say - thank god I became an actor and had that pressure! I am able to achieve what I couldn't achieve otherwise. I feel more confident, I feel at peace, and I feel proud! Girls and women meet me all around the world, at airports, events, on the street; they hold my hand, hug me, and tell me their struggles and how I changed their lives. They show me their wallpapers, their wallets, and its all pictures of me!! They look at those pictures and want to make that change in their own lives. They look at my Built That Way campaign and have stuck it to their walls. I have seen women tear up and tell me I changed their life. Post delivery weight, teenage obesity, they are fighting it, and I am their inspiration. As an actor, There is no bigger achievement for me. I am glad to be a part of your life in this way. So thank you everyone. Thank You for making me feel loved. Like I always say - if I could do it. So can you. And I am always there for all of you .... Lots of love....
Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is produced by Yash Raj Films and is scheduled to hit screens on August 18 this year.