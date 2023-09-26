Parineeti Chopra's Kaleeras Had Details Of Her Love Story - London's Iconic Phone Booth Was One

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha.(courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra was a Manish Malhotra bride and she even picked jewelry designed by him for the big day. However, the bride's kaleeras, choodas were designed by Mrinalini Chandra. Parineeti ditched the usual red chooda set and opted for a pastel pink one instead. The designer shared pictures of Parineeti Chopra's kaleeras with a lengthy Instagram post. The designer shared the details of the ornament in an interview with India Today. She revealed, "The 'kaleeras' Parineeti wore featured several special motifs, like a London phone booth (London is where Parineeti and Raghav met), their initials, religious charms like Ek Onkar, Waheguruji and Om and musical instruments as they both share an immense love for music. One breakfast that sparked a life-sharing journey also found a special place in Parineeti's kaleeras as it featured the charms of coffee, a croissant, a strawberry muffin, pancakes and eggs they relished on the special breakfast date," Mrinalini told India Today.

The designer wrote in her Instagram post, "It was an absolute joy making bespoke Kaleeras, chooda and lehenga latkan motifss for Parineeti Chopra. Her impeccable taste and discerning eye made the creative process a true delight for us. We were inspired by her vision and were honored to bring it to life in the most extraordinary way possible. Her vivacious energy and faith in us made this a very special journey, and I'm elated to share how each motif unfolds."

She added in her post, "The story of Parineeti and Raghav is truly a modern-day fairytale, the most organic and beautiful coming together of two worlds that are wide apart yet equally complex. She chose each and every element, ensuring that they symbolize her journey with Raghav in the most love-filled way. At first glance, the Kaleeras appears to be dainty ornaments cascading from the bangle. However, its true beauty lies in the underlying story it conveys-a tale of love. The design of these Kaliras is very special. Each motif represents a moment of serendipity, a chance encounter when their paths crossed in a cosmic dance."

Read Mrinalini Chandra's post here:

Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wrote on Instagram, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi was held on Friday night, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet on Saturday. The wedding and reception took place on Sunday. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.