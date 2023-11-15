Parineeti Chopra Wishes Birthday Girl Sania Mirza With This Pic From Her Wedding Album

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra's wish for her BFF Sania Mirza is straight from the heart and we are loving it. On Wednesday, Parineeti Chopra wished her friend and ace Tennis player Sania Mirza on her 37th birthday with a picture from her wedding archives. The picture from Parineeti Chopra's reception in September this year, features her in a beautiful light pink saree, posing with Sania Mirza, who looks equally stunning in a pastel lehenga. Also present in the picture is Parineeti Chopra's husband Raghav Chadha. For the birthday wish, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Happy Birthday, my Aguu. Sending you lotss of love and hugs on your special day. You know, you're the best."

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post below:

Besides Parineeti, Sania Mirza's dear friend and director Farah Khan also left a birthday post for the tennis player. In her birthday post for Sania, Farah wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest @mirzasaniar may you always be happy, surrounded by friends n all who love you.. coz you deserve this and more."

See what Farah posted below:

A day before Parineeti Chopra's big fat wedding to Raghav Chadha in Udaipur, the bride-to-be received the sweetest wish from her BFF Sania Mirza. The former tennis player, who shares a special bond with Parineeti, uploaded an adorable picture of herself with the Kill Dil star on Saturday afternoon alongside a moving caption. It read, "congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the biggest Jhappi." Sania Mirza's post comes at the time when Parineeti Chopra's Haldi ceremony is being held in Udaipur today followed by a welcome lunch for their guests.

See Sania Mirza's post for Parineeti below:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. They will get married in September.