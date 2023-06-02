On Parineeti Chopra's Singing Post, Comments Are Mixed

Parineeti Chopra in a still from the video. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

That Parineeti Chopra is as gifted a singer as she is an actress is no secret. The Ishaqzaade star, who is a trained classical singer, has often impressed fans with her musical skills, both on-screen and off-screen. The star also often treats fans to some unplugged versions of popular songs on her social media timeline. Now, much to the delight of her Instagram followers, Parineeti Chopra has posted a video in which she is singing the iconic Pakistani song Tu Jhoom. The track, performed by singing legends Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen on Coke Studio season 14, was one of the most popular songs to come out of the subcontinent in 2022.

In Parineeti Chopra's video, she is seen seated on the floor of a dubbing studio, belting out the song with a smile on her face. Wearing a simple crop top and pants, the actress appears to be completely immersed in the rendition. Sharing that this is one of her favourite tracks, Parineeti Chopra wrote in the caption, “Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn't resist the urge to sing one of my all-time favourite songs. Pure joy! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra.”

Needless to say, Parineeti Chopra's video impressed folks on the internet, earning her praise from all quarters. For instance, veteran actress Simi Garewal confessed, “Superb. I wish I could sing like this.” Actor Anupam Kher said, “Beautiful.” Singer Asees Kaur said, “Khoobsurat [beautiful].” Singer-content creator Yashraj Mukhate gushed, “Amazing.” Kiku Sharda wrote, “Outstanding.”

Parineeti Chopra's brothers Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra, producer Guneet Monga, and singer Kanika Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Singer Harrdy Sandhu, who was Parineeti Chopra's co-star in Code Name: Tiranga, said, “Wah wah.”

While several fans of the actress and the song praised the performance, they also asked that she assign due credit to the original singers.

“It's simply soulful. You are a big artist. Keeping that in mind you should make sure that the original artists are given due credits. It's your responsibility as an ethical artist. Please tag @coke_studio @naseebo_lalofficial @abidaparveenofficial…” one user said.

A fan wrote, “Nice…would have been even nicer if you had the courtesy to tag Abida Parveen ji and Naseebo Lal.” “Atleast give credits to the owner/singer. This is so wrong you're covering somebody's work and not even mentioning them,” complained another.

Some users also accused the actress of using auto-tune. “How much autotune was used here...Can't even recognize her voice,” reads one comment. "Auto tune or what," said one user, while another wrote, "This is not real voice... lip-sync."

Watch the video here:

Parineeti Chopra recently got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi. Following the engagement, the couple shared a gratitude note, thanking fans and well-wishers. The note shared on Instagram reads, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us.”

Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, a biopic on the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back in 1988.