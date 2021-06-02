Parineeti Chopra Sets The Workout Mood Right With This Video

Parineeti Chopra in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, updated her Instagram feed with a workout video of herself on Wednesday. The actress, who is currently in Turkey, has been "working on her form" for a new project by heavy lifting. Wearing a black top and pink shorts, Parineeti Chopra can be seen working out in her latest Instagram post. In her caption, she wrote: "Heavy lifting for now. Cardio can weight. #WorkingOnMyForm" with a laughing icon. Celebrated designer Manish Malhotra dropped a thumbs up emoji in the comments section of her post. See Parineeti Chopra's post here:

A couple of days ago, Parineeti Chopra asked her fans to help her with tips on how to be "candid on Instagram." She wrote: "I wanna wear streetwear and be 'candid on Instagram' like Gen Z. Please advise."

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film opened to positive reviews last month. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote: "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar gives Bollywood conventions a wide berth. It proffers nothing that one would expect from a tale of two fugitives yoked together by circumstances. It isn't a romantic road movie nor a bickering-pair-on-the-lam thriller. Suffice to say, it is a Dibakar Banerjee film. That is the only label one can pin on it." In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actress featured alongside Arjun Kapoor.

She was also seen recently in The Girl On The Train and the Saina Nehwal biopic. The Girl On The Train is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name and in the film, Parineeti plays the role of an alcoholic divorcee, who gets involved in a missing person's investigation.