Parineeti Chopra On Battling Depression: 'I Was A Zombie, I Cried 10 Times A Day'

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Jabariya Jodi. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who described being in depression as being 'sucked into a black hole' in one of her interviews during the promotion of her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, opened up about the 'worst time of her life' in a segment of a Film Companion interview. During the TapeCast segment, in which pre-recorded messages and questions from fans are played for celebrities, Parineeti was asked about her battle with depression. The 30-year-actress said that in 2015, after two of her back-to-back films failed to work and after she broke up with the then boyfriend (whom she did not name), she slipped into depression.

Parineeti said that she 'had no money' and 'nothing positive to look forward to' at that time. The Isahqzaade actress also said that she 'went into a shell' and she would 'cry 10 times a day.' Parineeti said that she was 'zombie-like' during that stage.

"The end of 2014 and all of 2015 - that one and a half year was truly the worst time in my life. Two of my films - Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil - did not work. That was my first setback. They released back-to-back and they didn't work. Suddenly, I did not have money... Then I went through a big heartbreak in my life. Literally, all the departments in my life were down. Nothing positive to look forward to," Parineeti Chopra said.

"I went into a shell. I stopped eating, I stopped sleeping well. I did not have any friends at that time. I never used to meet people. The people I was in touch with, I cut off from everyone, including my family. I would talk to them once in two weeks. I was gone... finished," she added. "I just used to be in my room, watching TV, sleeping, staring all day... I was a zombie. I was like that typical filmy depressed girl... I would cry maybe 10 times a day. I was always upset and crying. I had this chest pain that would not go out of my body."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti's Jabariya Jodi co-star who accompanied her to the TapeCast segment, then asked her how she overcame the phase, to which Parineeti replied that her brother Sahaj Chopra helped her through and through. "I started working on myself. I became fitter. I just took life into my own hands because I thought if I go into this pit, I will never come out again," Parineeti said.

After taking a two-year break, Parineeti returned to films with Meri Pyaari Bindu and Golmaal Again, both released in 2017. After Jabariya Jodi, Parineeti has the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhuj: The Pride of India in the pipeline along with the remake of The Girl on the Train.

