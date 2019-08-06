Parineeti Chopra Describes Girl On The Train As Her 'Most Difficult Role To Date'

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Highlights Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for the film in London The film will also feature Kirti Kulhari The film will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently in London, began shooting for the Hindi remake of Girl On The Train there. The 30-year-old actress shared a post on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, in which she described her experience of shooting for the film. Parineeti said that her role in Girl On The Train is the "most difficult role" that she has portrayed on screen and wrote: "We've started shooting for Girl On The Train in London. It's my most difficult role to date; I feel like I'm in a hostel, with no time (or headspace) for social media or chilling or doing anything else. It's a new experience for me - being cut off from everything and everyone else."

Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, Parineeti added, "Will share the first look soon. This picture was the only time pass I've done on set so far." Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Meanwhile, Kirti Kulhari also joined the cast of the film. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news of Kirti's association with the project and wrote, "Update: Kirti Kulhari - seen in Uri earlier this year and Mission Mangal next week - to play a British cop in Girl On The Train Hindi remake. Stars Parineeti Chopra, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, with whom she worked in Netflix original series Bard Of Blood."

In an interview with news agency IANS earlier this year, Parineeti said that the audience will get to see her in a totally different light in the film and told IANS: "I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me.So I am excited as an actor to do something completely new."

Girl On The Train is a Hindi remake of the 2016 film of the same name, in which Emily Blunt played the lead role. The film will showcase the story of an alcoholic woman, who gets involved in a missing person's investigation.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.