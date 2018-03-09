Pari Box Office Collection Day 7: Anushka Sharma's Film Touches 22 Crores Pari Box Office Collections Days 6: In six days, Pari has collected Rs 22.75 crores

Pari Box Office Collections Days 6: Still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh )

Highlights
In six days, Pari has collected Rs 22.75 crores
Pari had scored highest single-day figures on Sunday
Pari is Anushka's first film after she married Virat

Pari has recorded a score of Rs 22.75 crores in six days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The supernatural thriller arrived in theatres last Friday and had collected a sum of Rs 4.36 crores on Day 1. The film then went on to garner over Rs 10 crores during the weekend with more than five crores on each day. Pari's collection figures of Sunday has been the highest single-day collection Pari has consistently been making under Rs 2 crores in the days that followed.



Taran Adarsh shared a detailed break up of the movie's collection figures and wrote: "#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr, Tue 1.87 cr, Wed 1.73 cr, Thu 1.67 cr. Total: Rs 22.75 cr. India biz."



This Friday, Pari was joined by Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem's Dil Juunglee and Renuka Shahane's 3 Storeys. Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which released ahead of Pari, continues to drag movie goers to the theatres and by almost the end of its second week, the movie stands at Rs 75.71 crores and counting.

Pari is Anushka Sharma's first movie after she married Virat Kohli in December and it also marks her third film as a producer. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Pari will definitely be remembered for Anushka Sharma's spirited performance. It isn't difficult to see why she has put her money on the film. It gives her a role of substance and she does full justice to it."



Pari is directed by Prosit Roy and also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor.





