Paresh Rawal Confirms Kartik Aaryan's Association With Hera Pheri 3: 'Yes, It Is True'

Hera Pheri 3 is on the cards and Kartik Aaryan is a part of it, according to Paresh Rawal - everyone's favourite Babu Bhaiya. On Friday, Paresh Rawal, replying to a tweet, confirmed both the making of Hera Pheri 3 and also the association of Kartik Aaryan with the film. One of Akshay Kumar's fan page on Twitter, tagging Paresh Rawal, questioned "Paresh Rawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3?" To this Paresh Rawal replied, "Yes it's true."

Kartik Aaryan will reportedly play the role of Raju, which was played by Akshay Kumar in the 2000 film Hera Pheri and 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri.

Both the films in Hera Pheri franchise were blockbusters at the box office.

The 2000 film, directed by Priyadarshan, featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the 2006 film, directed by Neeraj Vora, featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Although, there are many reports on the making of Hera Pheri 3, the makers are yet to confirm the news and the association of Kartik Aaryan with the film.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Freddy, co-starring Alaya F. The film will stream on DisneyPlus Hotstar from December 2.

Kartik will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani and Shehzada.